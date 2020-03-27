x
PSU required to make changes to sexual harassment documentation

Penn State will have to make major changes to its Title IX policies, according to The US Secretary of Education.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The US Secretary of Education says Penn State University will be held accountable after the Office for Civil Rights announced the school failed to protect students in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal.

Penn State will have to make major changes to its Title IX policies including revising its record-keeping practices to make sure there is proper documentation of sexual harassment complaints.

Officials at the school will also have to undergo additional training to educate themselves on how to properly respond to those complaints at the university.

