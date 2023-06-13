Political science professor talks Trump indictment

Former President Donald Trump faces 37 federal charges related to withholding classified documents.

Example video title will go here for this video

Former President Donald Trump is once again in a legal battle after being indicted for a second time in a matter of months. He traveled to Miami to face 37 new federal charges related to obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Robert Speel, a political science professor at Penn State Erie, to gather his thoughts.

"My assumption is most people who don't like Trump are taking it very seriously and perhaps supporters are dismissing some of the charges," Speel said.

Trump is the only former American President to be indicted.

"It does happen in other countries. It has happened in Israel, France, and Italy with a Prime Minister who just died actually, Silvio Berlusconi, but it is new for the United States, it is different and we will see how it plays out," added Speel.

The charges accuse Trump of storing dozens of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and refusing to return them. Both President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence were also found in possession of classified documents. However, Speel says there is a reason that only Trump faces legal trouble for it.

"Trump is on tape; audio and video, knowing that he has documents that he wasn't supposed to have, particularly classified documents. He intentionally made efforts to cover up that he had those documents, which there is no evidence that we have with other Presidents or Vice Presidents that they did, so," Speel explained.

As for how the indictment may affect Trump's run for president in 2024 if he is found guilty:

"Conviction for possessing classified documents or financial fraud like he has been charged for in New York is not enough to prevent someone from becoming President in the American Constitution," Speel stated.