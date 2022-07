The victim was working at the Days Inn demolition site along South Pugh Street in State College.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Centre County following a workplace accident.

According to police, the victim was working at the Days Inn demolition site along South Pugh Street in State College around 4:30 p.m.

That's when the employee fell from an open window.

The victim's name has not been released after the accident.