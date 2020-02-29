Penn State working to bring students home from Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State has announced it is working to bring students studying abroad in Italy home since a large outbreak of the coronavirus.
The university has placed Italy on the restricted list for student travel.
Faculty and staff currently in Italy are strongly urged to return home and any future travel to that country will need to be approved by senior administrators at Penn State.
