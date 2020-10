Spring break is also canceled for students at the university.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University will delay the start of the 2021 spring semester.

Classes are now scheduled to begin on January 18 instead of January 11.

Spring break previously scheduled for March 7 to 13 is also canceled.

The semester will end on April 30 and final exams will run May 3 to May 7.

Classes will continue in the current flexible instruction modes.