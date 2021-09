After Wednesday's stormy weather, those traveling by RV were asked to park in a different lot ahead of Saturday's big game.

HAPPY VALLEY, Pa. — RVs are allowed back in a parking lot that storms damaged this week at Penn State's Beaver Stadium in time for the big white-out weekend.

Penn State said the overnight RV lot was opening at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Fans who bring their campers for the weekend would be able to start parking after that.