Students, business owners happy about return to Happy Valley

Penn State will welcome back students for the fall semester and several local businesses are excited about their return.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Over the weekend, Penn State University announced its plans to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester. The university will begin in-person classes on August 24 and continue them through Thanksgiving break.

"I'm really excited, I honestly expected it because as soon as I learned the football players were coming back to practice, that was sort of an indication from the university that school was coming back too, said Penn State student Sommer Thomas.

The university says the three weeks of classes after Thanksgiving break will be done online.

"I think that the three weeks online at home at the end of the semester is a great idea. It will help prevent spreading a virus during flu season, plus online finals are a lot less stressful than in-person finals, so overall it's a great situation."

Penn State students are not the only ones excited for in-person classes to return in the fall. Many businesses in downtown State College say they are thrilled for students to come back.

The Penn State Student Book Store on College Avenue was relieved to hear that students would be returning.

"We have actually done fairly well since the county went green but to actually have the students come back physically on campus is going to be such a boon for us," said bookstore employee Michael Woytowich.

Customers at bars and restaurants in State College are normally students at the university. The owner of Cafe 210 West says students returning for classes will be great for business.

"This town goes from 50,000 down when the students leave, it is a lot like a resort town so it's obviously an enormous boost to have the students back," said Cafe 210 West owner J.R. Mangan.