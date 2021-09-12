Penn State University names new president

The new president will lead the university and one of Pennsylvania's largest employers.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Penn State Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Neeli Bendapudi as the university's 19th president on Thursday morning.

Bendapudi will take over as president of Penn State in July. She comes to Happy Valley after serving as president of the University of Louisville for the past three years.

Bendapudi will be the first woman and person of color to lead Penn State, all of its campuses, its hospitals, and its 31,000 full-time employees.

The Penn State Board of Trustees appointed her to the $950,000-a-year position at its meeting in State College.

One of her main missions at the University of Louisville was diversity and inclusion.

She also became president of Louisville as it was going through a scandal in its athletic program, something her soon-to-be predecessor at Penn State, Eric Barron, dealt with here.

"Being president of this institution is a sacred trust, and it is truly an opportunity of a lifetime. I am in awe of Penn State's 'We Are' spirit and of the transformative power of a Penn State education, and of the Penn State community that is like no other anywhere. I couldn't be more proud or excited to join this vibrant community," said Bendapudi.

Barron will continue as Penn State president through next summer.

Bendapudi will take over leading the University on July 1.

She added that the meaning of her name Neeli is "blue," which she said is fitting as she now leads and cheers on the blue and white.