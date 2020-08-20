x
Centre County

Penn State fraternity suspended for COVID-19 policy violations

Phi Kappa Psi is on interim suspension after a gathering earlier this week.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A fraternity at Penn State University is now suspended after members held a party in violation of university rules.

Officials say Phi Kappa Psi is on interim suspension after a gathering that was held on August 18.

Penn State's new policy states there are to be no socials of any kind for Greek life organizations amid COVID-19 concerns.

Anonymous reports, which included photos and videos shared on social media, showed more than 15 people, indoors, not wearing masks or social distancing.