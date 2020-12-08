'Very sad for Penn State' - Football fans disappointed by Big Ten decision

The Big Ten Conference voted Tuesday to postpone all fall sporting competitions and that includes Penn State football.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — Saturdays in the fall will look a lot different in Happy Valley. The Big Ten Conference canceled the fall sports season, which means there will be no Penn State football in 2020.

"It is very unfortunate, especially for a lot of people around here like myself. It is one of the places where you can actually go to to watch sports and so us not really having that type of atmosphere around here will stink," said Isaac Childs.

"I think it is very sad for Penn State. It is very sad for the country, the fans, and everybody that enjoys the fall season," Tracy Decoursey said.

Penn State fans are upset they won't have football this year but understand the decision.

"With the coronavirus, it has to be that way so they canceled the football season until it is safer for the fans, the players, and everybody."

Isaac Childs of Lock Haven says he feels for the players.

"Absolutely, especially if somebody is trying to go pro or at least amateur pro and not being able to have a season's worth of film or anything. It will really make it difficult for them to figure out what they are going to do."

The Big Ten Conference hopes to play some fall sports in the spring of next year. Tracey Decoursey of Williamsport says he wouldn't mind football in April.

"Yes, I would watch college football if it was in the spring. It is up to the executives health-wise and the college executives to make their decision."