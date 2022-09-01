UPDATE: Missing man from Centre County found safe

Police were searching for Charles Kayhart.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — UPDATE:

Charles has been found safe. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Original story:

In Centre County, there is a missing endangered person advisory for 91-year-old Charles Kayhart.

Kayhart was last seen in the area of West Gatesburg Road in Ferguson Township Wednesday afternoon.

He is said to be operating a green Ford Escape, and police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury or might be confused.

Anyone with information on Kayhart is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Ferguson Twp Police Dept at 814-237-1172.