CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Centre County pleaded guilty Friday to raping several women.

Investigators say Jeffrey Fields of Port Matilda raped four women between 2010 and 2017.

All of victims were between the ages of 19 and 20.

Fields faces 19 counts related to rape and assault, he pled guilty to 17 of them.