STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Centre County man pleaded guilty to charges related to the rape and sexual assault of six women over a nine-year period.

Kevin Mullen admitted to using social media to lure women to his home in Patton Township, just west of State College.

He would then use drugs, handcuffs, and other tactics to assault and rape them.

Mullen will be sentenced at a later date.