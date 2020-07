All of the victims were 19 or 20 when the rapes happened between 2010 and 2017.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — State College police said 36-year-old Jeffery Fields of Port Matilda is accused of rape by four women.

DNA samples from all four incidents were tied to one person.

According to investigators a process known as "Genetic Genealogy Screening" lead them to Fields.

He was arrested today.