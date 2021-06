Police chased the driver at high speeds for 12 miles before he hit a guide rail and rolled over several times.

LAMAR, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash last night in Centre County,

State police say they were trying to pull over a Nissan Pickup truck around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Westbound side of Interstate 80.

Officers say the driver took off at high speed and drove for 12 miles before hitting a guide rail and rolling over several times.

The crash happened between the Lamar and Bellefonte exits.