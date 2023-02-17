'For the kids' – Penn State students raising money at THON

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating was in State College to see how students are preparing for the weekend-long event.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Students will be pulling two consecutive all-nighters in State College this weekend, but they aren't cramming for an exam.

All eyes will be on Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center this weekend as students are getting ready for THON.

THON is a 46-hour dance marathon that raises money for children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Last year's event raised nearly $14 million for childhood cancer research.

When asked why this event was so special, students referenced the phrase "FTK."

"It stands for 'for the kids,' and all of what we do is for the kids who have cancer or are in remission right now. It is for them," said senior Olivia Korman.

"All for a great cause. It is fantastic what one of the largest student-run philanthropies in the world can do in just the little town of State College," said junior Jon Draeger.

Newswatch 16 caught up Dugan Lloyd, a senior at the school, is a floor dancer at THON. He told us what his weekend will be like.

"I will be standing up and dancing for 46 straight hours on the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center. It is going to be tough. I don't know when I will get to bed Sunday night. It will probably take a few hours to get out of here, so probably around 50 hours we are awake."

Lloyd says there is plenty of prep that goes into being a dancer.

"Trying to stay hydrated, trying to stay rested as much as possible this week, and eating as many carbs as possible to keep the energy up."

The 46-hour dance marathon is filled with different events and special guests.

Draeger shared what he is looking forward to this weekend.

"I think if anything, I want to go Saturday night for the pep rally, maybe even continue that Saturday night tradition for me. I thought it was fun last year, so might as well do it again."

THON kicked off Friday afternoon, and it will run until 4 p.m. Sunday.