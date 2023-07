Brian Gundersen was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for his role in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — A Centre County man will spend more than a year in prison for his alleged role in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Brian Gundersen of State College was convicted back in November 2022 by a federal judge on obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

Gundersen was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.