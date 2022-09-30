Beer sales beginning at Beaver Stadium

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating took a trip to Happy Valley to see what fans think of beer sales inside the stadium.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For the first time ever, fans in general seating will be able to purchase beer at a Penn State football game.

On September 23rd, the Board of Trustees approved alcohol sales. Beer purchases will be available Saturday when Penn State takes on Northwestern.

"I think it kind of plays into the atmosphere that is in the stadium. Everyone is here, and a bunch of people are drinking. So, you might as well take advantage of what everyone is here for," said Conor Balcavage, State College.

"I understand why they are doing it. There are like 8 or 9 other BIG 10 schools doing it, and you never hear anything about that. But being the old-school guy that I am, I look at it with a gilded eye," said Earl Kurtz, Harrisburg.

Everyone 21 years of age or older will be required to show identification to obtain a wristband. Beer selections will vary by the week.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the RV lot outside of Beaver Stadium to find folks tailgating for this weekend's game. We asked people if they planned on buying a beer at the game Saturday.

"Yeah, might as well. Got to take advantage of what is there," said Balcavage.

"Oh, for sure. I feel like that will be one of the top reasons I will be going into the game," said Emma Daly, State College.

"I do not like beer, but if they were to do like mix drinks or something different like a seltzer, then maybe, possibly. But I am not a beer drinker, so I will not be getting any beer," said Cheranda Hammond, Penn State student.

The beer stands will be located throughout the stadium, with the exception being near the student section.

One student says she doesn't think that will stop students from drinking at the game.

"If you want something badly, you are going to walk no matter where you have to go. So, a student could honestly just walk and get it," said Hammond.

Fans who enter Beaver Stadium during the first 45 minutes Saturday after the gates open will receive $1 off for every $5 purchased at the concession stands. However, that does not include beer purchases.