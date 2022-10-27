Beaver Stadium parking opening early for Penn State game on Saturday

Lots around the stadium will open for tailgating at 6 a.m. Saturday, an hour earlier than usual.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State's biggest home football game of the year is Saturday, and the university is opening parking lots extra early to handle the big crowd.

Lots around Beaver Stadium will open for tailgating at 6 a.m. Saturday, an hour earlier than usual. That's an attempt to give more time for fans arriving as the Nittany Lions host Ohio State.

Kickoff is at noon.

In the past, big games like this one have started later in the day, giving fans more time to show up.

Saturday will mark Penn State's seventh annual stripe-out game. Click here to find out if your seats are in a blue or white section.

STRIPE OUT TIME ⏱️



🟦🟦⬜️⬜️🟦🟦⬜️⬜️🟦🟦



Find your color at https://t.co/65QKouP3UY pic.twitter.com/fFzPPOiJEP — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 26, 2022