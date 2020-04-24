Celebrating Arbor Day with a symbol of peace

KINGSTON, Pa. — A pastor in Luzerne County celebrated Arbor Day in a special way.



Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingston has a peace garden but recently had to take down a tree that was becoming a problem.



On Friday, it was replaced with a Hiroshima Peace Tree.



The tree was grown from a seed collected from a tree in Hiroshima that somehow survived the atomic bombing of the city in 1945.



The pastor hopes this will inspire hope and faith in the congregation and community.



"This, while not as traumatic as World War II, this is a time of fear and anxiety and this sort of thing represents hope, represents peace, represents faith. It's a positive sort of thing that yeah, we will get through this and there will be another side. Planting a tree has always been a symbol of hope," said Pastor Paul Metzloff.



Like many other churches, Holy Trinity in Luzerne County is posting its services online.