Celebrating all the good in our area: #570Day gearing up for launch

After a tough year due to COVID-19, volunteers hope #570Day on May 7 will help bring new energy and spread positivity across northeastern & central Pennsylvania.

Newswatch 16 has an update on a cool campaign we first told you about last month.

It's a new online initiative that's all about celebrating the amazing shops, restaurants, attractions, and even people who make our area so special.

It’s called "#570Day," chosen to play out on 5/7 or May 7.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted how you can get involved in this social media campaign.

Ryan was joined by some of the campaign organizers and volunteers in Forty Fort the day before the big launch.

Below are the facts and an overview about #570Day from those who are making it happen:

Northeastern and central Pennsylvania pack a whole lot into one corner of the state. From hiking trails and breathtaking vistas to ski slopes and water parks, craft breweries and eateries dishing out local flavor, and the list goes on and on! That’s the idea behind #570Day taking place on Friday, May 7, 2021.

The groups behind #570Day:

#570Day is a new online initiative born through the combined creative efforts of The Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club, The Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Visit Luzerne County. The day aims to spread positivity, local pride and celebrate the people and places within the 570 area code.

How To Get Involved:

Being a part of #570Day is easy! On May 7, 2021, people, businesses, schools, nonprofits, and other organizations across our area are encouraged to use #570Day on social media to show what they love about living in the area. Post pictures, videos, and stories that highlight the natural beauty, businesses, and people who make the 570 area great. From your Friday night pizza place, thanking a special teacher, highlighting your favorite park, or sharing the best music venue—#570Day is the time to let the good in this area shine! With so much in our area and so many stories to tell, we hope this initiative will continue to grow as it’s celebrated yearly on May 7.

Follow the project online:

You can follow #570Day on Facebook by clicking this link. It'll include updates as the day gets closer, and on May 7, watch #570Day on social media to see all the great things across our area. You can follow on Instagram @ 570_Day.

