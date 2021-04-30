Carl Abraham and Chuck Morgan, Proud to Serve

Carl and Chuck are now among the many great people to come and go from WNEP, and these two leave after making a lasting impact.

MOOSIC, Pa. — We're saying farewell to two members of our WNEP family who you may not know but have played a huge role in what you see here every day.

Our General Manager Chuck Morgan and our News Director Carl Abraham are retiring.

WNEP has changed in four decades, and we are saying goodbye to two people who were part of WNEP back then and in charge of WNEP now.

"I'm going to miss this place," said retiring General Manager Chuck Morgan. "I love coming to work, but I have to tell you, I'm looking so much forward to retirement."

And our news director Carl Abraham is retiring, too.

"I'm going to miss the news business because it's so different every day," said News Director Carl Abraham. "You come into the work every day, and you never know every day what's going to happen, good or bad."

Carl has played many roles—assignment editor, assignment manager, and a stint producing newscasts on typewriters.

Chuck started in sales when the mail played a key role in contacting customers.

While the technology and the look of WNEP have changed, Chuck and Carl made sure the mission "Proud to Serve" did not.

"What has made it so special over the years? Jon, that's a question I've been asked so many times. And I think the answer comes back so many times to the people, and I really mean it. The people in front of the camera, the people behind the camera, and it comes right through to our viewers," Chuck said.

"We cover 17 counties of this state, and my goodness, the viewership we have here we're probably a handful of stations across the country that can say that, loyal viewers and we've had them since the late '70s," Carl said.

For more than a decade, the two have led the way, steering WNEP through triumphs and tragedies.

They leave after a year none of us will forget, both believing it's time.

"Just the other day, I came in and cleaned out my office, and that's when I think it really hit me, looking back at all the knick-knacks I had and all I saved over the years, and the memories started flowing through. I'm seriously going to miss this place," Chuck added.

We will miss them, and as they leave, those of us here carry on a priority they preached keeping your trust.

"All I'd like to say is for people out there who are maybe disgruntled with journalism in general, there are a lot of good people in journalism who do good stories who help a lot of people," Carl said.