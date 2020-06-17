Caregiver concerns: getting back to work and into the real world causes stress

An expert calls it a real problem and offers tips to decrease stress.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Caregiver concerns -- experts say it is a real problem as restrictions ease in our area and across the country.

People are worried about bringing COVID-19 home to the friends, neighbors, and relatives they are taking care of.

"The stress is real. It's definitely something people have to fear being exposed to. Nobody wants to be the one to get someone sick," said Maura Horton, a care coach advisor.

According to The National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, 53 million adults are caring for more than 43 million people in the United States.

Whether they leave to run errands, go grocery shopping, to medical appointments, or their jobs, Horton said caregivers have to continue to follow those CDC guidelines: wash their hands, wear masks, stay away from others as much as possible and sanitize their homes too.

"The more we see people ease back in, the more lax we might become in our everyday routine, and if you are taking care of someone, I don't think you can slow down with those precautions."

When it comes to the caregivers themselves, Horton said they should do what they can to take some me-time.