Carbondale farmers' market celebrates one year

CARBONDALE, Pa. — It's one year in business for Lackawanna County's newest farmers market

A birthday cake helped mark the occasion at the Carbondale farmers market Thursday.

The celebration also included live music and games.

"They had cupcakes popcorn and it was pretty good. We pretty good crowd today. It was a nice, and beautiful day," said Ruthanne Kelley, farmer.

"Popular items would be definitely the cantaloupe, watermelon, tomatoes, and the peppers," said Kelley.

