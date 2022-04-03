Woman's parents stuck in Ukraine amidst intensifying conflict

The war in Ukraine is causing a humanitarian crisis not seen in Europe since the Second World War and it's hitting home for some in our area.

WEATHERLY, Pa. — Marina Kuchar came to the United States from Ukraine in the year 2000.

Speaking with us at her home in Weatherly, she says she was shocked when Russia invaded. Kuchar's parents are still in Ukraine.

"I've been monitoring this since the first day and it put a mental toll on me because I don't sleep enough," said Kuchar.

Kuchar's mother lives in an apartment near Odessa. Her father lives at a home in Mykolaiv.

Kuchar says her mother is ill and cannot be moved and her father says he's staying put, even as Russian troops are pushing towards the area.

"Before like last week and even this Monday, I called and I knew there was no Russian forces. But now when they are close and I know they can shell the city from any point and explode houses and things, I am very concerned that maybe it could be our last call," explained Kuchar.

Kuchar is using an app to get up-to-date information from citizens and Ukrainian officials in the area. She's calling her parents almost every day.

"I got in touch with my parents and I talked to my father directly. He's very optimistic and he's saying 'God is on our side' and 'we're gonna win,' but I know there's going to be a high price," said Kuchar.

She's talked with her father about what to do if his home is bombed, conversations she never imagined she'd have.

"I hope that my family and my friends will survive. I hope to go and see my country. I just hope that my parents will live, that we can see each other face to face," Kuchar said.

Kuchar says Ukrainians are united like never before in their fight against the Russian army, determined not to give up their home.

She says with support from the rest of the world, Ukraine can win.