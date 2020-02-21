Food, entertainment under one historic roof in Carbon County

A historic building in Weissport once again has life buzzing within its walls.

WEISSPORT, Pa. — It is a building that stands out in Weissport, not only in size, but in history. It's known as the Hofford Mill.

The place that was a bustling silk and textile mill now serves the community as a place for fun and entertainment.

"Finally, everything came together. the Coffee shop got open, axe throwing, hostel, and the restaurant. It all kind of came together at one time. Now we're just waiting on our bar license," said owner Kathryn McEvilly.

McEvilly is the mastermind of this spacious experience, putting together different businesses that wouldn't normally be under one roof

"I like the fact that people can come in here and see things that they recognize but then also find some other brands, some other companies that they're not familiar with and have a very positive experience," McEvilly said.

"I think it's going to bring so much more to Lehighton. I think it's going to make the community that much better. All the people will come," said Palmerton resident Erin Snyder

Uncommon Grounds coffee shop is one element of this unique space, brewing up coffee and homemade treats.

"We all kind of have our own thing going on, but we all work together and coordinate what's going on. The Gorge restaurant and we often will be taste-testing each other's things and coming up with new creations," said Michelle Kile of Uncommon Grounds.

The businesses inside are already doing well in just the first few weeks of being open, but they're already thinking about the warmer temperatures when they can be outside and utilize the new patio space.

"We have a 2,500-square-foot deck outside and we're really looking forward to those warmer months when we can get outside, do some music, but also just have people be able to enjoy that space," McEvilly added.