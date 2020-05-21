Weatherwood Healthcare and Rehab Center hit hard by COVID-19

COVID-19 cases at Weatherwood make up about 25% of Carbon County's total and more than half of its deaths.

WEATHERLY, Pa. — Keeping COVID-19 out of nursing homes and long-term care facilities has been no easy task, especially since older Pennsylvanians and those at high risk for the virus live in these places.

Weatherwood Healthcare and Rehab Center in Weatherly is one of those places hit hard by the virus.

Fifty-eight residents have tested positive and 13 Carbon County residents here have died.

Weatherwood is operated by a group called Guardian Elder Care based out of Jefferson County.

In a statement sent to Newswatch 16, a spokesperson for Guardian says quote:

"The safety of our residents and employees continues to be our top priority. We are communicating regularly with all appropriate public health care authorities. We are also adhering to CDC, CMS, and DOH guidance on infection prevention and personal protective equipment," said Guardian Elder Care Spokesperson.

Carbon County Coroner Robert Miller says his office has been working closely with full cooperation from Weatherwood.

"Apparently one of the employees brought this virus in and it just spread like wildfire," said Miller.

"I think all of us as citizens have been concerned with the fact that maybe our strategy overall wasn't focused on the most vulnerable population. It was more let's lockdown everyone instead of potentially focusing our priority of effort and our priority of resources on the most vulnerable population. Senior citizens in the age group that CDC said was high vulnerability and those with underlying conditions," said Commissioner Chris Lukasevich, (R) Carbon County.