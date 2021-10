When opened, Saint Luke's Carbon Campus will be the largest acute-care hospital in the county.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Officials hosted a virtual tour of the new Saint Luke's Carbon Campus in Franklin Township.

When opened, it will be the largest acute-care hospital in Carbon County.

Once open, the emergency room at the Saint Luke's Lehighton campus will move to this location and will be able to provide more services.

The new hospital along Route 209 in Carbon County will host an opening celebration Saturday and will open to the public in November.