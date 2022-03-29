Luncheon held to honor Vietnam War veterans

This National Vietnam War Veterans Day about 160 vets and their significant others gathered at the Legion for a luncheon.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was a long-overdue welcome home ceremony for 100 Vietnam Veterans at the Lehighton American Legion on Tuesday.

"They were called upon to do what they swore they would do – to protect and defend our county, and then they did just that, and they came home, and they were spat upon and just didn't receive the welcome that they should have," said Christine LeClair, the Carbon County director of veterans affairs.

On this National Vietnam War Veterans Day, about 160 vets and their significant others gathered at the Legion for a luncheon. Together with Veterans NEPA hosted the event to honor the vets and the sacrifices they gave for our freedom.

Michael Hoffman was one of them. He served on the front lines of Vietnam for two years.

"You have to have been there to know what it feels like to be among people who had similar experiences to see your friends die," Hoffman said.

Veterans say it feels really good to gather again with their brothers and sisters.

"It's good to see some of my local friends that I hadn't seen in ages. Now I appreciate the day that everybody can get together and reminisce," said Gary Beaver, a Vietnam veteran.

For other veterans, it was a day to reflect on those we lost in the war.

"A lot of the guys didn't come home. At least I came home. We came home and feel for those guys and their families. I never forget them," said Al Fanelli, a Vietnam veteran.

"Their numbers are dwindling, so no better time than the present to welcome them home," said LeClair.