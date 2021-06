The bodies of two people were found in a wooded area of Lausanne Township last month.

Investigators have now released the names of the victims found last month in a wooded area off Eckley Road in Carbon County.

State police identified the male victim as Tian Jian Pan, 60, from Flushing, New York.

A woman's body was found with Pan's -- Jingzhen Gao, 55, also from Flushing, New York.