Vendors in Carbon County thankful for holiday market

Shoppers were able to cross some items off their list Saturday at a holiday craft fair in Carbon County.

The event held at Radical Wine Company near Lehighton featured local vendors with clothes, handmade decor, and even pet treats.

Vendors say they rely heavily on these types of events.

With so many being cancelled this year, vendors were thankful for this opportunity during the holiday season.

"My business along with all the other vendors here are all small businesses you know that just really had a rough time of it for 2020, but we're out today and we're happy to be here," said vendor Anastasia Smith.