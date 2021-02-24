Vacationing close to home during a pandemic

Recent reports show people who want to plan a vacation this year want to stay close to home, and want to stay in private rentals like what is offered on Airbnb.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The travel industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and despite the vaccine rollout, recent reports show people who plan to take a vacation this year are more likely to do it closer to home.

One Airbnb host in Carbon County is seeing that trend with his guests and thinks the Poconos is the perfect vacation destination.

Jeff Cook is an Airbnb host with 10 private rentals in the historic district of Jim Thorpe. He's been a host for more than five years, and he says in a town like Jim Thorpe, his units have pretty much always sold themselves.

"Drive here, travel here, and then get right to enjoying their time," he said.

Cook is considered a Superhost, a badge given by Airbnb to top-rated and experienced hosts. Despite his rentals always being popular, Cook says he is seeing a shift in his guests because of the pandemic.

"There are travel restrictions in place, now we're reaching out and working with people who are much closer to home, and they're not wasting time in airports. They don't have all that expense."

Cook says most of his guests now are from Pennsylvania, mostly from either Philadelphia or the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area, all wanting to stay close to home for a vacation. He also says rentals like his are in higher demand than a hotel.

"Definitely, they're telling me that. Because they like the private entrance. We have contact-free check-in," Cook explained.

Still the the pandemic has provided its challenges to the travel industry.

"We had to totally change the way we clean. We had to retrain our staff. I had to retrain myself to understand how to do it with all the infectious control protocols and procedures," said Cook.

Because of those new protocols, expenses to run the business are higher, but Cook says it's worth it for his guests to enjoy all Jim Thorpe and the Poconos have to offer.

"This new trend about vacationing closer to home really is a win-win for everybody. It brings economic opportunities to all of the businesses here in Carbon County," Cook explained.