UPDATE: One dead after shooting in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead, and another is in custody, following a Saturday evening shooting.

According to court papers, police believe Alexander Cunningham shot and killed Robert Jones, 50, of White Haven around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on North Lehigh Gorge Drive near Weatherly.

Investigators say Cunningham was going to pick up his girlfriend and her two children, whose father is Jones' son and currently in jail.

The girlfriend left the home after an argument. Troopers say Cunningham came upon the woman as Jones was trying to get her in his vehicle. Cunningham claims Jones came at him with a metal object, and he shot him three times.