Ukrainian Homestead hosts dance camp

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It's a poignant summer camp this week in Carbon County.

This is the 34th year the Ukrainian Homestead has hosted a dance camp.

This year, more than 70 kids are here, learning traditional folk dancing, art, and songs.

What makes this year different is seven of the campers are kids who have recently come over from Ukraine and are staying with family and friends in northeastern PA.

"There's many things they've had to live through. And the fact that they are still smiling, they still know how to dance and sing and make friends. That's something that shows a resilience in them that I don't know how many other kids I could name," said Andrij Dobrianky, Ukrainian teacher and counselor.

"We keep these traditions to pass them along to the next generation. It's also a lot of fun. It's very good exercise. But obviously, these past two years in the midst of the war, we're very united as a community in preserving our culture and also in trying to raise money and aid for people in Ukraine," said Paula Holoviak, camp director.

Saturday night, there will be a free performance that is open to the public, where the kids will show off everything they've learned, followed by a band and dancing for everyone at the Ukrainian Homestead near Lehighton.