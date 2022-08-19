Ukrainian festival returns amid war

The festival offers an experience of Ukrainian culture through food, music, and vendors.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Set up is well underway outside the Ukrainian Homestead near Lehighton. In less than 24 hours, these grounds will be packed with people for this year's Ukrainian festival.

"This is both a cultural celebration. We also mark the anniversary of Ukrainian independence," Paula Holoviak, one of the organizers, said.

Holoviak says the festival offers an experience of Ukrainian culture through food, music, and vendors.

"If you are looking for something to support Ukraine, embroidered shirts, or a t-shirt or any sort of souvenir, we have over 20 vendors attending this year," Holoviak said.

Every year, money raised from the festival goes to a charity in Ukraine. But organizers say this year, it's even more important because the money raised will go towards humanitarian aid.

Holoviak says this year's festival has special importance as the war in Ukraine continues.

"Remember that Ukraine is still at war, and even once this war ends in victory for Ukraine, there's going to be a lot of rebuilding. I mean trillions. So people have immediate needs right now for food and shelter, and clothing. But there is going to have long-term needs as well as they try to rebuild their infrastructure," Holoviak said.