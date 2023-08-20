Ukrainian Festival in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The Ukrainian Festival near Lehighton marks the 32nd anniversary of Ukrainian independence.
Something those still living in Ukraine are fighting to protect every single day as the country's war with Russia continues.
But Sunday was all about showcasing Ukrainian culture through food, music, and dance.
"It's amazing, it really is amazing and especially to see because we don't really have much of the cultural events over here, but it really is incredible because you get to hear the language, you get to eat the food, you get to experience what it's really like, it's fantastic," said Yuliya Samoilamko, Lehighton.
Some of the proceeds from the festival will go towards humanitarian aid for those living in Ukraine.
