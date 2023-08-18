Ukrainian festival near Lehighton fundraises for humanitarian aid

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, Ukrainians in Carbon County come together to celebrate their culture and help those in the conflict.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — At the Ukrainian Homestead on Beaver Run Drive in Mahoning Township, volunteers' hands are whipping up a Ukrainian staple for their upcoming festival.

"They're our very famous pedaheh—perogies—and they're made from scratch. The dough is made from scratch. The filling's made from scratch, and so far, we made a thousand on Tuesday, and we'll make another thousand," said Paula Holoviak, one of the festival organizers.

Holoviak says you can snag these perogies during this weekend's festival, which marks the 32nd anniversary of Ukrainian independence.

The festival near Lehighton showcases Ukrainian heritage through food, music, vendors, and dance.

"We're proud of our culture and, of course, our dancing. We have Kazka folk ensemble, and we are based here at the Ukrainian Homestead. This is our rehearsal space. Then, we also invited our sister organization in Canada, the Kalyna Performing Arts Academy, and they are coming down from Toronto."

As the war in Ukraine continues, organizers encourage everyone to come to the festival, not just to experience Ukrainian culture but because some of the money raised will go toward humanitarian aid.

"The people of Ukraine are constantly under bombardment, so we've had people displaced by the war. We've had a number of people come into Pennsylvania and are living in the area," Holoviak said. "We try to help with housing, with job training, but we're also raising money to send to Ukraine for humanitarian aid, particularly for medical supplies that are needed."

Gates for the Ukrainian festival open at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $10 per person. Children under 14 are free.