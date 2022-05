Investigators say a three-year-old died from a drug overdose.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Two people will spend years behind bars after a three-year-old was found dead in Carbon County.

Four people were charged with involuntary manslaughter in Nesquehoning in February of 2020.

Anthony Pudvah was sentenced to up to three years in jail.

Rebecca Walck was given two years.

Investigators say the child died from a drug overdose.

The parents, Gage Duch and Britney Burke, still await sentencing.