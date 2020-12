The victim described the men as family friends.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Luzerne County face charges for inappropriate behavior toward a girl, while her father was deployed.

The victim, who is from Beaver Meadows, told police it happened in the summer of 2009, when she was 10.

Mark Jacoby, 41-years-old and 44-year-old Gabriel Leshko, who the victim described as family friends, admitted to the crimes.