LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Two dogs died after flames broke out at a home in Carbon County.

The fire sparked just before 10:30 a.m. along Oak Grove Drive in Mahoning Township.

Crews say when they arrived the trailer home was engulfed in flames and smoke.

The fire chief says they had to call for extra tankers to help get the fire under control.

No one was home at the time but the family's pets died in the blaze.