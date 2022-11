When officers searched the vehicle, they say they found a handgun, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after police found four pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Carbon County.

Investigators say Michelle Dockins, 38, and Cassie Clayton, 47, both of Arizona, were pulled over late last month along Interstate 80 in Kidder Township.

When officers searched the vehicle, they say they found a handgun, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Both women are facing drug charges in Carbon County.