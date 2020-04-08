Two businesses price gouged face masks for over $25 each

Pennsylvania's Attorney General shut down the price gouging efforts in Jim Thorpe and Pottsville.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro made the announcement that price gouging efforts at two businesses in our area have been shut down.

According to Shapiro's office, Keystone Medical Equipment in Jim Thorpe sold more than 100 face masks for upwards of $28 per mask.

American Surgical Supply in Pottsville sold more than 450 face masks for as much as $26.

To be considered for restitution, customers should file a consumer complaint form and attach a copy of their receipt showing they purchased the N-95 face masks between March 6 and July 28 of this year.