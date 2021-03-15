Turning art into profits with tattoos

Tenth Gate Tattoo opened last month in Palmerton and has already inked more than 100 people.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Art comes in many different forms, and for the artists at Tenth Gate Tattoo in Palmerton, it's all about the ink.

The tattoo shop opened last month and has already tattooed more than 100 people.

Owner Ryan Bohn, who works as a welding professor by day, says the idea to open the shop was on a whim.

"I've always been into art, but art doesn't pay the bills. So I was a welder for a long time, and as it turns out, tattooing and TIG welding are almost the same thing. It's the same hand-eye coordination," said Bohn.

That's why Bohn and his girlfriend decided to open the tattoo studio. Both tattooists say the most nerve-racking part was opening during the pandemic and the uncertainty of business and artists.

"Getting shut down potentially going into another lockdown," said manager Michelle Albino. "It hurts everyone. It hurts the whole community."

While some would rather get a temporary tattoo, nearly 130 others have already gotten permanent tattoos from the shop since they opened.

"Me and my wife both got one because it was our anniversary. We love cats, so we both got the cat one first, and then I just wanted to see. Basically, that was really to check the place out, see how I liked it, and I liked it, so here I am getting another one," said David Keich from Slatington.

Bohn says his shop offers a variety of artists, which allows for different styles and expressions.

"I really love the people's reaction to what we do and how much it means to them," said Bohn.