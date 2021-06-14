Tourists head to Jim Thorpe as Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania sees significant drop in Covid-19 cases

Our area saw a mere 26 new reported infections. That's the lowest number we've seen since June of last year.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Northeastern and Central Pennslyvania saw its lowest number of new reported Covid-19 cases since June of last year.

With vaccines readily available and coronavirus infections on a significant decline, life is getting closer to normal in Jim Thorpe. Tourists are walking the streets, and signs read, "no vacancy" at bed and breakfasts.

Ronnie Rowell of Pine Grove and his wife came here for a vacation now that most restrictions have been lifted.

"Feels good we can go out and be somewhat normal. Places are now letting you go in without masks if you're fully vaccinated," Rowell said.

Carbon County reported no new coronavirus cases. However, across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, there were a mere 26 new reported infections.

Bill Markunas felt safe traveling from Virginia to see his family in Jim Thorpe now that he got the shot.

"Restaurants are open. People are starting to work, I know that's been a hardship for people who have not been able to work, but it really is good to get back with family and honestly, to hug," Markunas said.

The Dolan House has been bustling with customers. Michael Rivkin co-owns the bed and breakfast. He's also the president of Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency.

He said this time last year, business was still pretty good, but it's even better this year.

"It's busier earlier. Our restaurants, our pubs, our shops are all enjoying pretty good levels of business, as I understand it. The lodging community is also very busy," Rivkin said.