Torture suspects in court in Carbon County

The suspects gave up their right to a preliminary hearing. All three are now headed to trial on aggravated assault and robbery charges.

WEATHERLY, Pa. — Kevin Schreffler, Daniel Leto, and Sean Anderson had nothing to say as they walked into a magistrate's office in Weatherly on Wednesday.

The men are accused of torturing and holding Scott Navar captive on Wednesday, November 24, at a home in Banks Township.

Police say Leto accused Navar of stealing his guns.

According to court paperwork, the men bound Navar to a chain with handcuffs and beat him with a shovel and an ax handle for an entire day until he managed to escape and run for help.

"In addition to the usual punches and kicks and things that, they allegedly threw hot ashes on him, on his face, and he had burn marks as a result," said Carbon County Assistant District Attorney Brian Gazo.

Investigators say in all of their years on duty, a case like this has never come across their desk.

"It's surprising. It's not something you normally see. You don't run across someone who's usually held prisoner or captive for a long period of time. Based on his injuries and what we observed, it was alarming to us," said Trooper Ken Santos.

"I've been doing this for 23 years, and it's a case that certainly sticks out," said Gazo.

The suspects gave up their right to a preliminary hearing.

All three are now headed to trial on aggravated assault and robbery charges.