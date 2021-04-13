Tiger Scout gifts bench to health care workers

o

WEATHERLY, Pa. — Tucker Gilbert is 7 years old and a Tiger Scout with Pack 007 of Weatherly.

Besides being a scout, he also enjoys sports, the color blue, and giving back. It's why he had a bench built as part of a project. He gave it to health care workers at Lehigh Valley Physician Group Internal Medicine in Weatherly.

"So they can get outside and enjoy the fresh air and stuff," said Tucker.

Newswatch 16 asked why he picked doctors. Tucker said, "because they help people."

Tucker saved money to have the bench built by students at the Carbon Career and Technical Institute. A fun feature is that it also folds into a picnic table.

His Cubmaster says she's proud of his efforts to give back to health care workers.

"This is totally awesome that a young scout wants to be a community service member. I think it's totally cool the way he is promoting scouts, the way he is acting like a true, loyal, kind, brave, helpful scout," said Dianna Leininger, Tucker's Cubmaster.

As you can imagine, doctors are so grateful for this bench, especially because the last year has been so challenging.

"I love the idea; I love the bench. I think it's a wonderful, wonderful present from such a young man. We feel very, very honored by his gesture," said Dr. Emilia Secheresiu, Lehigh Valley Health Network.