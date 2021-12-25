x
Carbon County

Three dead after crash in Carbon County

The crash happened on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Three people are dead after a crash in Carbon County.

According to state police, two cars collided on Route 903 at the intersection of Rhododendron Road on Friday around 7:30 p.m in Penn Forest Township, near Jim Thorpe.

When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that both drivers and one passenger were deceased.

Officials say one 30-year-old man and one 17-year-old man died in the crash.

So far, there's no word on what caused the deadly crash in Carbon County. 

