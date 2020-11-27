Thanksgiving dinner served up in Carbon County

Turkey and all of the traditional sides were dished out in part of Carbon County on Thursday.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all for the 8th annual Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by Verona Pizza House in Lehighton.

The meal was served through the takeout window Thursday afternoon at the spot along Mahoning Street.

The Leighton Fire Company and Zimmerman Dairy also donated supplies for the dinner.

Organizers were able to make more than 100 meals.

Folks here are thankful for the help this holiday.

"I came out here for a free meal because I didn't have no money to get a turkey for Thanksgiving," said Vera Bird of Lehighton.