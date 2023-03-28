Thanking local veterans with lunch

Together with Veterans NEPA hosted the luncheon for those who served between 1955 and 1975, regardless of their location of service.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Honoring and thanking those who served our country was the idea behind a luncheon at the Lehighton American Legion.

About 150 vets and their significant others gathered. Glen Miller was one of them. He served in Vietnam for two years as a staff sergeant in the United States Army.

"It's a recognition that took a while to come. It means a lot, but I like being here with my brothers and sisters. It means a lot more to me," Miller said.

Together with Veterans NEPA hosted the event for those who served between 1955 and 1975, regardless of their location of service, to honor the vets and the sacrifices they made for our freedom.

"There are amazing important stories of things they did in their service, and we want to help recognize that. Don't sit at home and think about it. Come share those stories," said Jennifer Spitler, the coordinator of Together with Veterans and regional program outreach coordinator at the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Anthony Gnas served in the United State Air force From 1967 to 1971 as a crew chief on a fighter jet crew in Thailand.

"I wanted to go and do my part and serve my county, and unfortunately, when I was there, OK, one of the bad things were, 'Two planes out, one plane back.' Mine made it; the other pilot did not," Gnas recalled.

Gnas is grateful for all his fellow brothers and sisters, saying we're all free because of them.

"It means like family to me. I miss them because now, as we are in the golden years, so many are passing away, and it means a lot to me. So, I really am glad to see the ones that are still around," Gnas said.

It's a simple way of giving back to those who gave us so much.