Tens of thousands of sunflowers in bloom at Yenser's Tree Farm

The Sunflower Festival takes place the next two weekends in Carbon County.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm in the rolling hills of the Mahoning Valley, color comes with your visit.

Spanning across four acres, tens of thousands of sunflowers are in full bloom.

Unlike spring flowers, the sunflower bloom waits for summer and doesn't last long.

"The sunflowers are happy though because we had a lot of sun in between the rain also. So they grew well. All of our crops did. We were fortunate so they're blooming just in time for these two weekends and everything's looking great," said Jan Wentz, one of the owners.

This year's festival is sponsored by Lehigh Valley Rielly children's hospital.

People can come and pick their sunflowers for a dollar per stem.

You can even borrow some clippers near the sunflower field.

The sunflowers take about 70 to 100 days to bloom.

People at the tree farm say they started planting seeds in June and they thrive under conditions when the sun is fully out; hence their name sunflower.

"I love sunflowers because they're bright. They bring happiness to people. I work with senior citizens and so I try to be the light for them, encouraging them and just came up, took the day off to see the sunflowers," said Christy Shive, from Macungie.

"It was amazing to see all these different colors. I've been trying to grow sunflowers for a couple of years and the birds and the squirrels and the animals attack them and break them before they actually get a full bloom. So these are going right in a vase when I get home," said Alicia Shelkin, from Kunkletown.

A new sunflower maze and kids zone was added this year.